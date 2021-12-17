This is the reason why COVID doesn't exist in 'Emily in Paris'

There’s a reason why the Netflix show ‘Emily in Paris’ doesn’t have COVID exist in its timeline.

Actress Lily Collins who stars as the lead in the show said, “Season 1 allowed us an escapism when it came out that it felt it was something that needed to continue — not addressing it because it brings a sense of escapism and joy and laughter in a time that we need it the most.”

As the season 2 of Emily in Paris is ready to debut, Lily Collins said, "Shooting a show in a city that is highly populated where people are wearing masks, yet we're shooting in a world that doesn't exist with COVID — so it's making sure that when we're rolling the masks are off and when we stop rolling they come back on. There were a couple of times when they started shooting and I was like, 'Wait, half the people in the scene are still wearing masks.'"

The show will have Tony-nominated playwright Jeremy O. Harris join the cast as an eccentric fashion designer. On joining the show, Jeremy said, “Acting is the thing I started out doing. One of the reasons I stopped acting and started writing was because I felt like there weren’t roles that I wanted to be in. I was like, I’d rather write my own. But finally someone wrote a role where it was like, this is exactly the kind of person I would love to be.”

Emily in Paris season 2 will premiere on Netflix on December 22.

