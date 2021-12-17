Early reactions for 'The Matrix Resurrections' range from 'terrific' to 'exposition dump'

The first reactions to ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ are in and it looks like people have a mixed feeling about it. While some call it “terrific”, others compare it to previous films and call it an effort “bogged down in exposition”.

Film critics and journalists around the world shared their review on the film as the film’s social media embargo got lifted. One film critic, Courtney Howard called it “a terrific, awe-inducing, meta mind-bender completely in line with the franchise’s legacy.”

Another critic Jeff Nelson was less impressed and called the latest Matrix film “an almost 2.5-hour exposition dump with choppy action scenes reminiscent of the Bourne movies. It reuses far too much footage from previous installments and is meta to a fault.” 'Matrix Resurrections' NFT creates chaos among fans, website crashes over huge demand

One critic felt The Matrix Resurrections was “bogged down in exposition like the previous two,” another enjoyed it and compared it to Star Wars’ The Force Awakens.

Forbes’ Scott Mendelson agreed, saying that it is a “comedy” with disappointing action and thin characters.

The Matrix film returns after a long time as it sees Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity, but they don’t remember each other — or their pasts. The cast of the film also includes Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson and Daniel Bernhardt reprising roles from the original trilogy, as well as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci and Jonathan Groff.

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ will release in theatres and HBO Max on December 22.