'They/Them' trailer: A sinister Kevin Bacon runs a gay conversion camp in this slasher film. Watch

A trailer for 'They/Them' is here. This is not your typical horror slasher film. It is set in a conversion camp where parents send their LGBTQ children to become, um, 'normal' as they see it. Written and directed by John Logan, who created the hit Victorian-era London set horror series 'Penny Dreadful', the movie is a twist on the slasher genre. The trailer has the children arriving at the camp and being welcomed by the man in charge, Owen Whistler -- played by Kevin Bacon. Although he is all smiles and talks to them cheerfully, you can gauge something sinister beneath his exterior.

As they settle in the camp, which promises respect, renewal and joy, the teens are hunted by a mysterious masked killer. Amid the murders, there are brutal methods designed to break the attendees, but we are shown only hints of that.

Sadly, gay conversion exists, and an unscientific belief among many persists that those whose sexual orientation is anything other than straight can be cured to go the "right" way. This film appears to use that real-world horror and fuses it with the slasher genre. The slasher genre, after peaking in the 1970s and the 1980s, has found resurgence in the last half a decade. Dealing with societal issues looks like the logical development in the genre. And the result here looks great.

'They/Them', which takes its name from the preferred pronouns of some members of the trans community, as far as trailer goes anyway, looks absolutely worth waiting for.

Official synopsis of the movie reads, "When a group of LGBTQ+ campers arrives at Whistler Camp - a conversion camp run by Owen Whistler (Kevin Bacon) - they are promised a “new sense of freedom” by the end of the week. But as the counselors attempt to psychologically break down each of the campers, a mysterious killer starts claiming victims, and they must reclaim their power if they’re going to survive the horrors of the camp. Written and directed by Academy Award nominee John Logan and produced by Jason Blum, They/Them is an empowering slasher film starring an ensemble cast that includes Carrie Preston, Anna Chlumsky, Theo Germaine, Quei Tann, Anna Lore, Monique Kim, Darwin del Fabro, Cooper Koch, and Austin Crute."

'They/Them' will release on August 5, 2022 on Peacock.