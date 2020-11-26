The Weeknd takes a dig at Grammys again, says 'was planning performance for weeks'

The Weeknd started an online duel with The Recording Academy (Grammys) earlier this week after they reportedly snubbed him at this year’s nominations with not a single nod to him despite the singer belting out some fan hits.

The Weeknd had taken his fight to Twitter as he wrote, "The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency..." The singer had recently been receiving a lot of praise for his most recent album ‘After Hours’ that many thought would earn him a nod.

After this tweet, Recording Academy chief Harvey Mason Jr. responded to The Weeknd's claims and expressed that he was also surprised and "can empathize with what he’s feeling." "His music this year was excellent, and his contributions to the music community and broader world are worthy of everyone’s admiration. We were thrilled when we found out he would be performing at the upcoming Super Bowl and we would have loved to have him also perform on the Grammy stage the weekend before," Mason Jr. said.

He also added, "To be clear, voting in all categories ended well before The Weeknd’s performance at the Super Bowl was announced, so in no way could it have affected the nomination process. All Grammy nominees are recognized by the voting body for their excellence, and we congratulate them all."

In response, The Weeknd said that he had been planning his Grammy performance "for weeks" before learning he received zero nominations.

He said, "Collaboratively planning a performance for weeks to not being invited? In my opinion zero nominations = you’re not invited!"

Other notable snubs for the 2021 Grammys included Harry Styles, BTS, and Luke Combs among others being shut out of major categories.

