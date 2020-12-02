The Offer: Armie Hammer to play producer in series about the making of 'Godfather'

‘The Godfather’ classic films is about to get a reboot. The making of these films will be crafted as a limited series that will feature Hollywood actor Armie Hammer as a producer of these movies and will deal with how he made these Oscar-winning films.

Armie Hammer will play producer Al Ruddy in ‘The Offer’, which will be a 10-episode drama. It will be set at Paramount+.

The ViacomCBS streamer is set to launch in 2021.

The making of ‘The Godfather’ titled ‘The Offer’ is based on Al Ruddy's experiences making the 1972 film alongside director Francis Ford Coppola, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Mario Puzo. Mario Puzo’s novel served as source material for the movie.

‘The Godfather’ won three Oscars — best picture (which Al Ruddy accepted as producer), best adapted screenplay and best actor for Marlon Brando. It’s widely considered one of the greatest films of the 20th century. Contrary to reports, Oscars 2021 is not confirmed to have full-person ceremony

‘The Offer’ series will include previously unrevealed experiences Ruddy had in making the picture.

Whenever ‘The Offer’ debuts on Paramount+, ‘The Godfather’ itself may not be available on the streamer. Earlier this year, ViacomCBS inked a wide-ranging licensing deal with NBCUniversal under which the Godfather trilogy and other Paramount films will stream exclusively on Peacock from 2021-23.

'The Midnight Sky' to 'Durgamati': December guide for everything new to watch

'Juno' actor Ellen Page comes out as transgender, changes name to Elliot