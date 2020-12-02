Contrary to reports, Oscars 2021 is not confirmed to have full-person ceremony

No, contrary to reports, Oscars 2021 will not have in-person ceremony as suggested by many publications. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences nor its Oscars broadcast partner ABC has many any such decision of having in-person ceremony in the wake of pandemic.

In fact, with the spike of cases and its aftermath not coming down, it is said that any sort of sizable in-person gathering will be out of the question for Oscars.

Moreover, the Academy has not yet even confirmed producers for the telecast, who will obviously play a central role in any and all decisions pertaining to the format of the show, especially whether to conduct the ceremony virtually or in-person at the 3400-seat Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, which has been the home of the Oscars since 2002.

Oscars 2021: India selects Lijo Jose Pellissery’s ‘Jallikattu’ as entry for International Feature category

Possibly, the Oscars 2021 could go the Emmys way and have a mix of both -- a series of presenters that announce awards with nominees appearing virtually in a socially distant manner.

Oscars 2021: All International Feature Films submissions so far