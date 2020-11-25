Oscars 2021: India selects Lijo Jose Pellissery’s ‘Jallikattu’ as entry for International Feature category

India has made its selection for Oscars 2021 Best international Feature Film category and its Malayalam director Lijo Jose Pellissery’s ‘Jallikattu’.

The film was chosen by a 14-member committee of the Film Federation of India.

The Oscar entry ‘Jallikattu’ revolves around a tamed buffalo that liberates itself from its owner on the eve of its scheduled slaughter and runs amok through a town in Kerala’s Idduki district. The film is based on the short story Maoist by S Hareesh, who has also written the screenplay along with R Jayakumar.

While making the announcement, committee chairperson Rahul Rawail said at the press conference, “It brings out the raw problems that are there in human beings. The emotions that came up really moved all of us. We felt that this is a unique ensemble of characters and locations.” Read more Oscar related stories here.

The film was chosen among 26 other competitors including The Sky is Pink, Gunjan Saxena, Shakuntala Devi, Gulabo Sitabo, Chippa, Chhalaang, The Disciple, Shikara, Bittersweet, Is Love Enough, Sir, Moothon, Kalira Atita, Bulbbul, Kaamyaab, Chintu Ka Birthday, The Check Post, Eeb Allay Ooo, Bahattar Hoorian, Malang, Bhavai, AK Vs AK, Chhapaak, Bhonsle, Serious Men, I Pad and Atkan Chatkan.

Oscars 2021: All International Feature Films submissions so far

The 93rd Academy Awards are scheduled to be held on April 25, 2021, in Los Angeles.

In 2019, the Film Federation of India committee picked Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’ for the 2020 Oscars.