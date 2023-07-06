The Flash finally crosses $100 million mark in US: What does it mean?

After it appeared that Warner Bros' much-vaunted DC multiverse adventure movie The Flash is officially a box office bomb, the film has finally crossed the $100 million mark in its domestic market (North America). Worldwide, the film is just shy of $250 million at $247.93 million. While it may sound like an achievement, the film cost $200 million to make, not including the promotion and marketing costs, and it is unlikely to even recover its budget, let alone turn a profit. Ezra Miller portrays the titular character Barry Allen, aka The Flash, in the movie. Barry Allen is a superhuman speedster known as the fastest man on Earth, using his incredible speed to combat villains. His abilities are so extraordinary that he can surpass the speed of light, granting him the power to manipulate time itself. However, it is precisely this time-altering capability that leads to many of his challenges throughout the film.

The movie also marked the return of Michael Keaton as Batman, adding an exciting nostalgic element to the story. Additionally, the film featured a special appearance by Ben Affleck's Batman, further expanding the film's exploration of the multiverse. But none of that was enough to lure the moviegoers to the big screens. Was poor CGI one of the reasons The Flash failed? One of the reasons behind the failure of The Flash is poor CGI. While some viewers criticised the visual effects of the film, director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti have addressed these concerns, explaining that the intentional distortion of the CGI was a deliberate choice to align with the perspective of the main character, Barry. In an interview with Gizmodo, Barbara dismissed concerns by stating, "No, we used all real babies," while Andy clarified, "The idea, of course, is...we are in the perspective of the Flash. Everything is distorted in terms of lights and textures. We enter this 'waterworld' which is basically being in Barry's POV. It was part of the design, so if it looks a little weird to you, that was intended."

Despite concerns over CGI, The Flash mostly delivers an enjoyable cinematic experience. The Flash review WION gave The Flash a positive review. It read, "I absolutely loved The Flash. It might be my favourite DC movie since 2017's Wonder Woman. There are a couple of missteps and I was mildly annoyed by the overuse of CGI and fan service overload particularly in the third act, but the film managed to rise above these issues. Even much of the fan service and cameos, except for one egregious instance, I grudgingly admit I cheered at the top of my voice. If you believed the trailers for the film were spoiler-y, you are in for multiple surprises. Most of these moments are just for laughs (and cheers) and are not meant to have any major ramifications in terms of the future of DCU."

