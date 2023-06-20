The Flash: Why the DC movie bombed at the box office

Despite the popularity of the character and pretty decent reviews, The Flash's underperformance at the box office has left many wondering about the reasons. The film stars Ezra Miller in the title role of speedster superhero Barry Allen, who is the fastest man on earth and uses his speed to fight bad guys. He is so fast, in fact, that he can exceed the speed of light and thus turn back time. And it is this ability of his that is the cause of much of his trouble in the movie. The movie brings back Michael Keaton as Batman and even features a cameo from Ben Affleck's Batman. Since the film deals with the multiverse the possibilities are endless, and there may be more surprises in store.

Let's look into the several key factors that likely contributed to the movie's failure to resonate with audiences. Ezra Miller's crimes The public's response to Miller's alleged crimes likely played a role in influencing the film's commercial success. Despite the global lockdown caused by COVID-19, they (Miller prefers the they/them pronouns) were involved in a series of violent incidents across different locations. Reports from Vanity Fair even alleged that the actor claimed to embody various religious figures, such as Jesus, the Devil, and the next Messiah. Warner Bros executives' fears over the negative publicity affecting both the film and the studio clearly were proven right. The birth of DCU James Gunn and Peter Safran have been building the DC Universe, a unified entertainment universe that encompasses film, TV, animation, and gaming. The Flash was part of the older DCEU, and thus many did not want to watch something that only serves as a closing chapter of an enterprise. Directorial challenges One significant factor that could have affected the film's reception is the directorial turbulence it faced during production. The film experienced a series of director changes, which can often lead to creative inconsistencies and a lack of cohesive vision. This happened with 2017's Justice League too, which was also an expensive debacle for Warner Bros.

Weak marketing campaign A film's marketing campaign plays a crucial role in generating audience excitement and anticipation. In the case of The Flash, the marketing efforts fell way short of effectively conveying the film's unique selling points. Insufficient promotion and lacklustre trailers, contributed to a diminished buzz and reduced audience interest leading up to the release. Superhero fatigue The superhero genre has enjoyed immense popularity over the years, with a plethora of successful films dominating the box office. However, this saturation can also lead to audience fatigue, which James Cameron called "Avengers fatigue" all those years ago. The Flash faced the challenge of releasing in a highly competitive market, where audience expectations for superhero films are exceptionally high. It actually did release in the same month as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, one of the best and most beautiful superhero films ever. The Flash was always going to be downhill. Lack of familiarity While the Flash is a well-known character among comic book enthusiasts, his popularity might not be on par with other iconic superheroes like Batman or Superman. The general audience's limited familiarity with the character could have impacted the film's commercial prospects. Compared to characters with established cinematic universes or extensive exposure, The Flash may have faced an uphill battle in capturing the attention of casual moviegoers. Mildly positive critical reception Critical reception can significantly influence a film's box office performance. The Flash's critical reception can be said mildly positive. It may have deterred potential viewers who heavily rely on reviews to inform their movie choices. The absence of positive buzz and critical acclaim can undermine a film's appeal, leading to reduced audience turnout. Pandemic Impact It is essential to consider the broader context in which The Flash was released. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the film industry, resulting in theatre closures, capacity restrictions, and altered consumer behaviour. And although the effect has lessened now, the theatrical business has not bounced back yet. That also likely affected The Flash's box office haul.

WION gave The Flash a positive review. It read, "I absolutely loved The Flash. It might be my favourite DC movie since 2017's Wonder Woman. There are a couple of missteps and I was mildly annoyed by the overuse of CGI and fan service overload particularly in the third act, but the film managed to rise above these issues. Even much of the fan service and cameos, except for one egregious instance, I grudgingly admit I cheered at the top of my voice. If you believed the trailers for the film were spoiler-y, you are in for multiple surprises. Most of these moments are just for laughs (and cheers) and are not meant to have any major ramifications in terms of the future of DCU."

