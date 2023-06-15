The Flash ending and post-credit scenes explained: How Ezra Miller movie 'resets' DC Universe

DC's The Flash serves as a reset button for the DC film universe, earlier called DCEU (DC Extended Universe) and now called DCU (DC Universe). The Andy Muschietti directorial has Ezra Miller's speedster Barry Allen, also known as the Flash, going back in time to prevent his mother from dying when he was a kid. But his actions, no matter how minute they might seem, trigger a series of events that eventually threaten the existence of the multiverse. The Flash brings back Michael Keaton as Batman and even features a cameo from Ben Affleck's Batman. Since the film deals with the multiverse the possibilities are endless, and there may be more surprises in store. But before that, there's a problem to solve.

The film also features numerous surprises and cameos that diehard DC fans will love. This piece explains in detail the film's ending and post-credits. So if you are yet to see it and plan to, please stop reading and come back when you are done. SPOILER ALERT What happens in The Flash? Barry Allen, also known as The Flash, assists Batman and Wonder Woman in stopping a bank robbery. This triggers memories of his mother's tragic death and his father's imprisonment. Barry travels back in time to prevent the murder but ends up in an alternate 2013 where his parents are alive. He helps his past self gain powers but loses his own. Together with Batman (this time Michael Keaton's grizzled version, they rescue Kara (Sasha Calle), who claims to be Superman's cousin. Kara Zor-El, also known as Supergirl, is rescued from a black site in Serbia. Initially reluctant to join forces with Barry Allen, she witnesses the cruelty of General Zod and decides to help him regain his powers. Kara lifts Barry high into the sky, where he is struck by lightning, restoring his abilities.

Teaming up with Batman, they head to the Mojave Desert to confront Zod and his Kryptonian fleet. Kara confronts Zod, who reveals that he intercepted the pod carrying Kal-El and attempted to harvest his blood, resulting in the infant's death. Enraged, Kara unleashes a fierce attack on Zod.

Meanwhile, the two Barrys work together to immobilize the enemy forces, with Batman providing air support in the Batwing. Although it takes some time for the younger Barry to master his powers, they form a formidable team, delivering lightning-fast punches and kicks.

Tragedy strikes as Batman sacrifices himself by crashing his damaged Batwing into a Kryptonian ship, and Zod impales Kara while trying to harvest her blood. Determined to change their fate, the young Barry suggests going back in time to prevent their deaths. Our Barry initially hesitates but eventually pursues the younger version into the Speed Force.

They successfully rewind time, averting Batman's encounter with the Kryptonian ship. Batman engages the "Space Giant" and gains the upper hand by attaching a bomb to its head. However, as he attempts to time travel again, Dark Flash, a monstrous and future version of Barry, attacks him. It is revealed that Dark Flash pushed our Barry into another timeline, driven by the desire to save their mother.

Returning to the present, the young Barry notices a scar on Dark Flash's face that matches his own. Dark Flash represents a far-future version of Barry, driven by recklessness and selfishness in their time-traveling attempts. The consequences of their actions lead to a multiverse incursion, offering glimpses of various superhero variants, including Nicholas Cage and Christopher Reeves as Superman, Helen Slater as Supergirl, and Adam West's Batman. What happens in the post-credits of The Flash? In the post-credits scene of The Flash, Barry and Aquaman find themselves recovering from a night of heavy drinking, though the former is more sober. Barry shares with Aquaman his experiences of jumping across different timelines, noting that while Batman changes in each world, Aquaman remains the same. However, Aquaman, clearly worn out, pays little attention and attempts to sleep in a puddle. As he prepares to leave, he gives Barry one of his rings as a memento. Although the scene doesn't provide a major revelation or set up for the next chapter of the DC Universe, it does offer an explanation for why Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will remain unaffected by timeline changes.

