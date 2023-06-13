Ezra Miller returns to spotlight at The Flash Premiere, thanks James Gunn, WB for 'grace and discernment'

Ezra Miller essays the titular role of DC speedster superhero in the upcoming superhero movie The Flash. The actor, who has had several run-ins with the law in the last few years, appeared in public for the first time in quite a while at the movie's premiere in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The said incidents included Miller choking a woman and throwing her to the ground in Iceland in 2020, which was caught on video and went viral, and allegedly grooming a child. Things became so bad that at one point, Warner Bros mulled scrapping the $200 million project to save face, which, had it happened, would have been unprecedented.

Even before Miller's alleged crimes-spree, The Flash had undergone several filmmaker and writer changes ever since it was announced back in 2014.

At the LA premiere of the movie, Miller praised his director Andy Muschietti, calling him maestro. "I love you, maestro. I think you are amazing and I think your work is monumental,” they said.

They thanked the Warner Bros film bosses Pamela Abdy and Michael De Luca “and the dynamic duo — Peter Safran and James Gunn — for your grace and discernment and care in the context of my life and in bringing this moment actually to fruition.”

These are the first public words from Miller's mouth since their apology in 2022. “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologise to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life," Variety had quoted Miller as saying.

What The Flash is all about?

Miller essays Barry Allen in The Flash, who is the fastest man on earth and uses his speed to fight bad guys. He is so fast, in fact, that he can exceed the speed of light and thus turn back time. And it is this ability of his that is the cause of much of his trouble in the movie. The Flash brings back Michael Keaton as Batman and even features a cameo from Ben Affleck's Batman. Since the film deals with the multiverse the possibilities are endless, and there may be more surprises in store. But before that, there's a problem to solve.

In place of Cavill's Man of Steel, we have in the film another Kryptonian — Sasha Calle's Girl of Steel, better known as Supergirl.

When will The Flash be released?

The Flash hits theatres on June 15.