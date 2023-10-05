The Drew Barrymore Show faces writer exodus. Here's why

The Drew Barrymore Show is making headlines again as it prepares for its fourth season. However, a trio of Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers, Chelsea White, Cristina Kinon, and Liz Koe, have chosen not to return to their old roles on the show, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Barrymore initially faced criticism when she announced that her show would return for its fourth season without its striking WGA writers. This decision triggered backlash and guest cancellations. Critics argued that it sent a message that unionised writers were undervalued.

White, Kinon, and Koe, who shared the title of co-head writer and had been with the show since its first season, were vocal in their protest. They picketed outside the show's Manhattan studio with signs advocating for union labour and expressing their disappointment in not being informed about the show's return through official channels.

The Writers Guild of America strike, which began in July, brought the entertainment industry to a halt, with writers demanding fair contracts and better working conditions. For White, Kinon, and Koe, sticking with their union was of utmost importance, and they believed that their protest was a way to support their cause.

As the WGA strike concluded, the show's production began interviewing new writers to fill the void left by the departing co-head writers. White, Kinon, and Koe chose not to return to the show.

The departure of these three writers is expected to have a significant impact on the show's creative direction and quality. White, Kinon, and Koe were instrumental in shaping the show's content, and their absence will be felt by both the production team and the viewers. The trio's contributions had even earned the show two Emmy nominations, highlighting their influence on the show's success.

