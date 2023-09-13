Drew Barrymore dropped as awards show host over decision to resume talk show amid strikes

Drew Barrymore has been replaced as the host of the upcoming National Book Awards ceremony in the US due to her decision to resume filming her talk show during the Hollywood writers' strike. The move attracted criticism and accusations of "scabbing" on social media, and striking writers picketed the recording of her first show in New York.

In a statement, the National Book Foundation, the organisers of the event, said, "The National Book Awards is an evening dedicated to celebrating the power of literature and the contributions of writers to our culture. In light of the announcement that The Drew Barrymore Show will resume production, the National Book Foundation has rescinded Ms. Barrymore's invitation to host the 74th National Book Awards Ceremony."

The organisation's priority is to celebrate writers and books, and they expressed gratitude to Barrymore and her team for their understanding of the situation.

Both actors and writers are currently on strike in Hollywood. Barrymore had initially dropped out as the host of the MTV Movie & TV Awards in solidarity with the striking writers.

While Barrymore's show being filmed does not directly affect the actors' strike, as daytime talk shows operate under a different contract renewed in 2022, it's worth noting that the program employs at least three writers who are members of the writers' guild.

Chelsea White, one of the show's writers, clarified, "The only people I know for sure that are not going back are us three WGA writers." She also said that this issue extends beyond The Drew Barrymore Show and writers, showing support for the broader union's cause within the entertainment industry.

