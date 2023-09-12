Explained: Is it possible for talk shows to go on amid strikes in Hollywood? The ethical and legal dilemmas

At the outset of WGA strikes in May, late-night TV show hosts like Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and others shut down their shows in solidarity with the strike. But now, a decision made by actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore has ignited a fervent debate that resonates far beyond the confines of Tinseltown. As she resolved to resume taping her talk show amidst the cacophony of strikes reverberating through the industry, a contentious question came to the forefront: Is this a permissible act or a breach of the hallowed rules of the Writers Guild of America (WGA)? This enigmatic situation has thrust the legality and ethical considerations surrounding the continuation of talk shows during a writers' strike into the spotlight.

On Sunday, the Writers Guild of America East (WGA East) declared that The Drew Barrymore Show was "struck," indicating that any writing on the show during the strike would be against the rules. In contrast, SAG-AFTRA issued a statement defending Barrymore, asserting that her show is produced under the Network Television Code, a separate contract, and is not struck. They argued that her role as the host does not violate the current strike rules.

This conflict between WGA East and SAG-AFTRA lays the foundation for the ongoing debate over the continuation of talk shows during a strike. To understand the nuances of this debate, it is crucial to delve deeper into the various elements at play.

The controversy over writing work

The core of the debate centres around the involvement of writers in these talk shows. Talk shows do have writers, and these writers typically work under the same WGA agreement as film and TV writers. Consequently, during the strike, talk show and game show writers are also on strike, making any contribution of literary material to these shows a breach of WGA rules.

Critics argue that by returning to the air without her writers, Barrymore is essentially ensuring that someone, whether herself, her non-writing producers, or others, will be performing the writing work that WGA writers typically handle. This raises ethical concerns and ignites the controversy over whether talk shows can truly go on during a Hollywood strike without violating the spirit of the strike itself.

Understanding the agreements and restrictions

To understand this situation better, it's important to know that both Barrymore and other talk show hosts, such as Whoopi Goldberg, are members of SAG-AFTRA. However, they operate under a different agreement called "Netcode," which remains in effect and is not currently under negotiation. Despite this, they are still bound by certain restrictions, such as not discussing their film and TV projects on air.

As for guest appearances on talk shows during the strike, individuals can be guests as long as they are not promoting projects they worked on under a struck guild agreement. This means they can promote non-struck work like music, comedy specials, books, or Broadway roles.

Historical precedents: Lessons from the past

The current debate over talk shows during strikes isn't happening in a vacuum. History provides us with some precedents to consider.

In 2007, Ellen DeGeneres kept her talk show running despite the WGA strike. She initially went without an opening monologue but eventually resumed it, claiming it was ad-libbed. The WGA though criticised her decision, arguing that her actions ran contrary to the spirit of the strike. On the other hand, AFTRA, which had not yet merged with the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), defended her, citing contractual obligations.

Similar situations occurred with talk show hosts Conan O'Brien and Jay Leno during the same strike. The WGA issued a reminder that nobody was allowed to perform writing services on the shows.

These historical cases serve as a backdrop to the current debate, highlighting the tensions that can arise when talk show hosts and networks make decisions about whether to continue production during labour disputes.

The complexity of the situation

The debate also raises ethical questions. Is it ethical for a show to continue production during a strike, potentially involving non-WGA writers or other staff in writing work? This dilemma isn't confined to merely talk show hosts; it extends to producers, staff, and even the guests who appear on these shows.

The balancing act: Labour rights vs production continuity

In essence, the debate over talk shows during Hollywood strikes represents a delicate balancing act between labour rights and the continuity of production. On one side, labour unions like the WGA seek to protect the rights and interests of their members, which includes ensuring that they are not replaced or undermined during strikes. On the other side, networks, producers, and even some unions argue that contractual obligations and the need for content continuity necessitate the continuation of shows.

The ongoing debate highlights the complexity of labour disputes in the American entertainment industry. It underscores the challenges that arise when contractual agreements, strike rules, and ethical considerations collide. In the end, the resolution to this debate may rest on finding a balance between upholding labour rights and ensuring the viability of the entertainment industry as a whole.

As the situation unfolds, it will continue to be closely watched not only by industry insiders but also by those interested in the intersection of labour rights, entertainment, and ethics in Hollywood. The outcome may set a precedent for how future strikes and labour disputes are handled in the world of talk shows and beyond.

