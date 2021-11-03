The Daily Show with Trevor Noah to test studio audience return

Out of all the variety shows that air on TV, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is the only one that is yet to bring back a live audience.

Currently, the Comedy Central series is testing a return of the live studio audience. The makers plan on hosting a non-televised show on November 4.

Also read: Alec Baldwin reposts cryptic message on shooting episode: Claims of unsafe set are bullsh*t

It comes after Trevor Noah returned from a three-month summer hiatus in September in a new studio. The show is now taped at the ViacomCBS headquarters at 1515 Broadway in New York City.

Also read: Bruce Lee's daughter says actors need gun safety training

The host had first addressed the return of an audience to the studio last week on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He joked, “There are parts of doing it with nobody there that… we feel like a band of robbers in the Wild West.”

Also read: Not Marvel or James Bond, this is the highest-grossing film of 2021