The Crown actress Haydn Gwynne passes away at 66

Haydn Gwynne, a notable actress known for her roles in television and theatre, has passed away at the age of 66. Gwynne's agent confirmed her passing as per media reports, attributing it to her recent battle with cancer. She died in the early hours of October 20th in a hospital, surrounded by her loved ones.

Gwynne's career spanned several decades, with her initial breakthrough in the late 1980s with the television drama Nice Work. Her notable work includes a BAFTA-nominated role as a journalist in the satirical series Drop the Dead Donkey. She further solidified her presence in the television world with roles in The Windsors, where she portrayed Camilla, and Rome, in which she played the character of Julius Caesar's wife, Calpurnia. Gwynne also appeared in the hit Netflix drama The Crown as Lady Susan Hussey, a minor royal who faced consequences due to a racism row. She had a role in the BBC drama Silent Witness as well.

Gwynne's passion, however, primarily lay in the world of theatre. She earned recognition with Tony and Olivier award nominations for her role in Billy Elliott: The Musical. Throughout her career, she also received acclaim for her performances in productions such as City of Angels (1994), Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (2015), and The Threepenny Opera (2017).

In September, Gwynne was forced to withdraw from her role in a production of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends due to what was referred to as "sudden personal circumstances."

The news of her passing prompted tributes from colleagues, acknowledging her as a talented and versatile actress. She was remembered as a kind and wonderful performer by writer Jack Thorne. Playwright Jonathan Harvey described her as a "gifted and versatile all-rounder," and fellow actor Samuel West expressed his sorrow at the loss.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE