The Batman: Matt Reeves wanted to make 'the most emotional Batman ever'

On Tuesday, Warner Bros. reportedly debuted a new look of the highly-anticipated movie, 'The Batman' as part of the studio's presentation at CinemaCon 2021.



While the footage has not been released to the public yet, reports from various global news websites include new interviews from star Robert Pattinson and director Matt Reeves.



The clips that were reportedly revealed at the event were behind-the-scenes glimpses and footage of Reeves and his cast talking about the film, which the director revealed was partially inspired by Frank Miller's 'Batman: Year One'.

"I felt that we've seen lots of origin stories. It seems things go further and further into fantasy, and I thought, well, one place we haven't been is grounding it in the way that Year One does, to come right in to a young Batman, not being an origin tale, but referring to his origins and shaking him to his core. You can have it be very practical, but I also thought it could be the most emotional Batman movie ever made," Reeves said in the featurette.



"For some reason, Batman has always stood out as one of the major characters of the 20th century, and so many people connect with it on such a deep level for so many different reasons," he explained in the clip. "From the first conversation I had with Matt about it, I just knew that there was something radically different (here)," said actor Robert Pattinson.



The Batman will see Pattinson approaching the caped-crusador's character in an entirely different way, and the actor will be backed by a supporting cast that includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

"It's just as important as any of the Rogues Gallery. It's sort of like the nature of what this place is, and the history of it is critically important to our story and one of the things that I really wanted to do because it is the center of the story - especially the history of corruption in the city. [That] was I wanted to present it in a way that was really fleshed out, I wanted it to feel like an American city you'd never been to. I mean other iterations... the Burton one had very, very, theatrical, beautiful sets - and Nolan had the version that he created in Batman Begins and that was... parts of Chicago and parts of Pittsburgh. And what we're trying to do is create a version of it that you haven't seen before," Reeves reportedly said during DC FanDome.