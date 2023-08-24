Taylor Swift's re-recorded version of 'Look What You Made Me Do' to feature in new Prime show

The first look of Taylor Swift’s re-recorded version of her Reputation track “Look What You Made Me Do” dropped today. The song will feature in the teaser for Prime Video UK’s Wilderness, which will premiere on September 15. The thriller series stars Jenna Coleman, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ashley Benson and Eric Balfour.

What is Prime Video's Wilderness about?

In the teaser for Wilderness, the story takes us through with the transformation story of Jenna Coleman after she realises her husband Jackson-Cohen is having an affair. According to the show’s official plot description, “Liv (Coleman) becomes the actress starring in Will’s (Jackson) bad dreams after she learns about his betrayal, and her heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion: fury. The couple embark on an American road trip Liv’s fantasised about since she was little, from the Grand Canyon on through Yosemite, before ending up with a hedonistic weekend in Las Vegas. For Will, it’s a chance to make amends; for Liv, it’s a very different prospect—a landscape where accidents happen all the time. The perfect place to get revenge. Look what he made her do…”

Watch the Wilderness teaser here:

Taylor Swift's songs are a regular in Prime shows

This is not the first time that Taylor Swift’s songs are featuring in a show. Previously, many of her songs appeared in the streamer’s teen drama series The Summer I Turned Pretty. In the trailer for the show back in June, Swift previewed Back to December (Taylor’s Version) from her re-recorded version of “Speak Now,” which was released on July 7. Swift’s next re-recorded album will be 1989 (Taylor’s Version). It will release on October 27.

Meanwhile, Wilderness is created by Marnie Dickens and is based on B.E. Jones’ novel.

