Superman Legacy: Barry star Anthony Carrigan joins James Gunn's DC movie as Metamorpho

After the lead actors of Superman: Legacy (David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane) were announced, James Gunn's highly-anticipated DC movie is quickly rounding out its cast. Several new names have joined the film recently. The latest of them is Barry star Anthony Carrigan, who will essay the role of Metamorpho. Real name Rex Mason, Metamorpho was an adventurer who, while on a mission in Egypt, was exposed to a mysterious meteorite. The meteorite's radiation transformed him into a being with the power to change his physical form at will. He first appeared in The Brave and the Bold #57 in January 1965.

Created by writer Bob Haney and artist Ramona Fradon, Metamorpho possesses the ability to transform his body into various elements and compounds. Carrigan has earned a lot of praise for his performance in the HBO show as NoHo Hank, a comically naïve and endearing Chechen gangster. Superman: Legacy cast as it stands Apart from Corenswet, Brosnahan, and Carrigan, the film also stars Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi, Nathan Fillion, Edi Gathegi. Merced, Gathegi, and Fillion will play Hawkgirl, Mister Terrific, and Guy Gardner's version of Green Lantern, respectively.

Also Read: Superman Legacy expands cast with Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi, Nathan Fillion What to know about Superman: Legacy? Superman: Legacy heralds the dawn of a brand new cinematic universe, representing an exciting chapter in the world of superhero films. With this film, DC aims to reinvent itself and establish a fresh narrative landscape for its iconic characters. We know the film will focus "on balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. He is the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old-fashioned.” We also know the casting process is underway for other characters like Lex Luthor and the superheroes from The Authority, who will make their debut in the film before starring in their own film. Superman: Legacy release date Superman: Legacy is scheduled for a July 11, 2025 release.

