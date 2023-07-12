Superman Legacy expands cast with Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi, Nathan Fillion

The highly anticipated DC movie Superman: Legacy, which kicks off the DCU or DC Studios' brand new rebooted film, TV, and gaming universe, has expanded its cast by adding three actors to portray three new superheroes. Isabela Merced has joined the movie as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Nathan Fillion will portray Guy Gardner, one of the characters who took the mantle of Green Lantern. Vanity Fair first reported the news. The movie, both written and directed by James Gunn, features David Corenswet as Clark Kent or Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Many had expected the movie to be self-contained, but now it appears it will be loaded with other DC characters.

Who is Hawkgirl?

Hawkgirl is typically depicted as a skilled warrior and a member of superhero teams, such as the Justice Society of America and the Justice League. She is known for her iconic wings, mace weapon, and her rich mythology involving past lives and reincarnation.

Who is Mister Terrific?

The original Mister Terrific, Michael Holt, is a highly intelligent and multi-talented individual who uses his skills and technology to fight crime. He dons a costume with the symbol of the Fair Play mantra, using his intellect, gadgets, and hand-to-hand combat skills to battle villains and protect the innocent

Who is Guy Gardner?

Although a Green Lantern, Gardner is not your typical do-gooder. He is often depicted as a brash, impulsive, and sometimes hot-headed character. He was initially introduced as a backup Green Lantern and served as a backup to Hal Jordan. Over time, Guy Gardner developed a unique personality and became known for his aggressive and confrontational demeanour, contrasting with the more traditional heroic qualities of other Green Lanterns.

Why James Gunn can make a great Superman movie

Gunn has the rare ability to revitalise and invigorate characters which augurs well for Superman: Legacy. Additionally, the potential for a lighter tone should be taken into account. Superman's previous depictions have been darker and more brooding, despite his status as a sunny, cheerful hero.