James Gunn confirms Superman: Legacy will skip origin story: 'I think we've seen...'

Filmmaker James Gunn has confirmed that his upcoming movie Superman: Legacy will not tell the origin story of the titular DC superhero. While responding to a fan query on Twitter, he wrote, "I think we've seen his origin enough in film at this time!" Superman: Legacy, also written by Gunn, will kick off the DCU, an ambitious shared universe that will include movies, television shows, animation, and gaming. It is overseen by Gunn and producer Peter Safran who are also the co-CEOs of DC Studios. Superman: Legacy has cast its two leads: while David Corenswet will essay Clark Kent or Superman, Rachel Brosnahan will portray the superhero's love interest Lois Lane.

What to know about Superman: Legacy?

Superman: Legacy heralds the dawn of a brand new cinematic universe, representing an exciting chapter in the world of superhero films. With this film, DC aims to reinvent itself and establish a fresh narrative landscape for its iconic characters. We know the film will focus "on balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. He is the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old-fashioned.” We also know the casting process is underway for other characters like Lex Luthor and the superheroes from The Authority, who will make their debut in the film before starring in their own film.