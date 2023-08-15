Studios, streamers relent? Showrunners gain control over TV writing staff size

The impending meeting between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) is fueling optimism for a potential resolution to the ongoing three-month strike. Scheduled in the coming days, the WGA is gearing up to respond to the most recent offer presented by the studios on Friday. Sources familiar with the negotiations revealed to Variety that the AMPTP has put forth proposals that comprehensively address the major concerns raised by the guild. This includes tackling issues previously deemed non-negotiable. Notably, the studios have addressed the WGA's call for a minimum staff requirement for TV productions. The proposed studio framework would grant showrunners considerable authority in determining staff size, taking into account the show's budget as an additional factor, according to insiders.

Furthermore, the studios have also engaged with the WGA's demand for increased transparency regarding viewership data on streaming platforms. It's worth noting, however, that the studio proposal doesn't link compensation to this data, as initially reported by Bloomberg.

In response to discussions in March, the studios have extended a more comprehensive set of regulations concerning the utilisation of artificial intelligence (AI). While they had already established that AI wouldn't be classified as a "writer" under the contract, the guild is pressing for assurances that AI won't be leveraged to diminish writers' compensation and acknowledgment.

The WGA strike, which commenced on May 2, witnessed over 11,500 writers advocating for improved pay and safeguards to maintain the integrity of the writers' room against cost-cutting measures, among other pressing concerns.

AMPTP gives in to demands?

Referencing the economic terms previously agreed upon with the Directors Guild of America, the AMPTP has signaled its intention to adhere to similar conditions. These terms encompass a 21 per cent increment in streaming residuals and incremental increases of 5 per cent, 4 per cent, and 3.5 per cent in minimum compensation levels. Additionally, the AMPTP has consented to the establishment of a higher tier of minimums designed for writer-producers.

Negotiations recommenced on the 102nd day of the strike, offering a glimmer of hope for those closely following the developments. Writers on picket lines are cautiously optimistic about the trajectory of the discussions.

As SAG-AFTRA initiated its own strike on July 14, the rare dual labour action brought production to a standstill across Hollywood and beyond. This raised concerns about upcoming film festivals and the release calendar for fall theatrical releases. The escalating sophistication of artificial intelligence has emerged as a contentious topic, sparking debates among both writers and actors.

Impact of the strikes on Hollywood and beyond

The strikes have already caused significant disruption, halting film and television production, leading to release delays and economic uncertainty. Hollywood is of course completely shut down. There are exceptions like indie projects that are not backed by big studios that make up the AMPTP, the antagonist of this story. The involvement of high-profile writers, performers, and showrunners has raised public awareness, sparking discussions beyond the entertainment sector about income inequality, labour rights, and power dynamics. The use of artificial intelligence tools in content creation, as exposed by the strikes, has ignited debates about ethics, creativity, and human involvement in storytelling.

If strikes continue, there will be more adverse consequences for the already-suffering American entertainment industry. Some pessimists even assert that this might as well be the end of Hollywood as we know it.

