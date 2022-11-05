Steven Spielberg being approached for 'Man of Steel 2'? Meeting with Warner Bros chief sparks rumours

Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg met with David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros Discovery, which has made fans of Henry Cavill wonder whether Spielberg is being approached to direct 'Man of Steel 2'. Apparently, the meeting also included Christopher Nolan, who joined later. Nolan was associated with Warner Bros for a long time. But due to disagreements over the release of his last film 'Tenet' he chose to team up with Universal for 'Oppenheimer'. The meeting took place according to The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision newsletter. The newsletter reads "On Wednesday, Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav and Steven Spielberg were having lunch at Warner Bros. commissary. Not a bad power lunch, right?."

It added, "But then, Christopher Nolan, eating nearby, comes over to hang after his lunch wrapped. AND THEN, new co-head of DC Studios Peter Safran walked in and got to meet the whole gang. (If only our mic in the Cobb salad hadn't shorted out!)."

if Spielberg does agree to helm 'Man of Steel' it will be a great achievement for the DC brand.

Earlier, Cavill was confirmed to be returning as Superman in the post-credits scene of 'Black Adam'. In the scene, Dwayne Johnson's antihero comes across none other than the Last Son of Krypton, who says it has been a long time since somebody made the world this afraid and that they should talk. It is hinted but not conclusively shown that Supes is being sent by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). Since the appearance of Superman was a spoiler, Cavill waited a few days before confirming. He shared a video on Instagram and said that this was a "very small" taste of what's to come.

Ever since 'Justice League' bombed at the box office (a little more than $650 million in box office returns on a budget of $350 million including marketing and promotion), the fate of Cavill's Superman had been in doubt, though he had repeatedly insisted that the role was still his and he had a lot more to do with the character.

Cavill also appeared in the role in 2021's 'Zack Snyder's Justice League', the directors' cut of 'Justice League', though there was no new footage of him. Johnson has been teasing a duel or at least an interaction between Black Adam and Superman for a long time, and the two share the same agent Dany Garcia. So many believe Johnson should be credited for bringing back Cavill.