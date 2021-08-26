'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer smashes 'Avengers: Endgame’ record for most views in 24 hours

Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' seems to be already on its way to break records even before its release.

On Wednesday, Sony Pictures dropped the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer after getting leaked online a day before its intended release.



Proving 'Spider-Man' is more loved by fans than 'Avengers', the first trailer beaten 'Avengers: Endgame' for most views of a trailer in 24 hours.

Interestingly, 'No Way Home' trailer drew views more than twice of what the trailer for 2019’s 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' could attract, which hit 135m views at the 24-hour mark.

Everything that's released at CinemaCon 2021, from 'Batman' to 'Matrix 4'



As per Deadline, the trailer racked up an-all time viewership record of 355.5 million global views in its first 24 hours, blowing away the previous record-holder, Disney/Marvel’s 'Avengers: Endgame', which drove 289M views.

As per Deadline, the new movie teaser trailer generated the largest 24-hour social media conversation volume of all-time with 4.5M mentions, globally.

Meet Kirsten Stewart as Princess Diana: 'Spencer' first look out



'SpiderMan: No Way Home' features Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch. The clip sees Peter Parker face his most brutal foe to date — the past. The trailer is as good as the fans expected it to be and confirms the multiverse plot with Tom Holland getting together with villains of previous Spider-Man cinematic franchises and fans will get to see Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin -- all in this film.



Zendaya will reprise her role as MJ, Jacob Batalon is back as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Benedict Wong as Wong and Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan.



'Spider-Man: No Way Home' opens exclusively in movie theatres on December 17.