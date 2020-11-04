Spain selects 'The Endless Trench' as official entry for Oscars 2021 Best International Feature Film

Spain has selected ‘La Tinchera Infinita (The Endless Trench)’ as its official entry for Oscars 2021 in The International Feature Film category.

The Spanish film by Aitor Arregi, Jon Garaño and Jose Mari Goenaga was chosen by the country's Film Academy for Oscars.

The film tells the story of "moles," who at the end of the Spanish Civil War tried to escape repression from General Franco's nationalists by going underground, by focusing on the life of a man who spent 33 years hiding out in his own home.

Luiso Berdejo is the film's screenwriter.

‘The Endless Trench’ was part of the 2019 San Sebastian Film Festival and won two Goya Awards for best leading actress and best sound. It is streaming on Netflix.

Oscars 2021 is slated for April 25.