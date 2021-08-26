Sharon Stone to receive Golden Icon award at Zurich Film Festival

Hollywood actress Sharon Stone will be honoured at the 17th Zurich Festival’s with a 'Golden Icon' Award, the highest accolade.



On September 25, Stone will be in Zurich to accept the award in person. The award ceremony will be followed by a screening of Martin Scorsese’s thriller 'Casino', for which Sharon won an Oscar nomination.

“Sharon Stone is a true icon of the seventh art,” said Christian Jungen, artistic director of the Zurich Film Festival.

“She is a woman that Hitchcock would have loved. Her distinguishing qualities include an irresistible charm, a great human depth, the talent to play a whole range of roles and the ability to captivate an audience like no other. At a time when the film business was dominated by men, she stood her ground to fight against sexism and in doing so became a major role model for many women in the film business," as per THR.

Responding to the honour, Stone said, "It is an honor to engage with the global community and celebrate the profound depth of our art."



“I am thrilled to be recognized in this capacity.” She added.

The Zurich festival lauded her career, saying, “Now a mother of three, Stone made movie history some 30 years ago with her breakthrough role as the femme fatale in Basic Instinct (1992). In the years that followed, however, Stone refused to be typecast as a man-eating vamp. In fact, the actress, whose memoirs recently addressed the ills of Hollywood in the New York Times bestseller The Beauty of Living Twice, has proven herself to be an exceedingly versatile character actress.”



Previous recipients of the award include Juliette Binoche, Cate Blanchett, Glenn Close, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere and Sean Penn.