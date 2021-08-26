Sarah Paulson is a 'major' swiftie, reveals her favourite Taylor Swift song

Sarah Paulson is a big fan of Taylor Swift!



The American singer-songwriter enjoys a massive fandom worldwide and now 'American Horror Story' actress Sarah Paulson has just added herself to the ever-growing gang of Swifties: a moniker given to Taylor Swift's fans.

The 46-year-old actress was recently live on social media and had answered a few fan questions on Twitter. During an interaction with a fan, she revealed her love for the singer and also shared her favourite track.

@MsSarahPaulson quick what taylor swift song should i listen to — natalie lol (@natalielol1217) August 25, 2021

Replying to a fan, who asked “quick what taylor swift song should i listen to (sic),” she responded with, 'Evermore.'



''are u a swiftie? (sic)'' another fan asked, to which Paulson responded, ''Major.'' Now this is a big news for Swift fans, meanwhile Taylor hasn't reacted to it yet, but the singer will be thrilled after knowing this.

Work-wise, Taylor is currently busy working on her upcoming re-recorded album 'Red' and she recently revealed that she is coming together with her Brit friend and singer-songwriter, Ed Sheeran., for another single.