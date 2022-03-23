'Sex Education' star Emma Mackey cast opposite her lookalike Margot Robbie in Barbie movie

‘Sex Education’ star Emma Mackey who not only got famous with the breakout role but looking like a younger version of popular actress Margot Robbie has now been cast opposite her in what could possibly be the biggest role of her life.

She will star alongside Margot and Ryan Gosling in a Barbie movie.

It is currently unknown what part Emma Mackey will play in the film but she got famous for playing Maeve Wiley in the Netflix drama ‘Sex Education’.

The Barbie movie will be a live-action one being directed by Oscar-nominated director Greta Gerwig.

While details of the film are yet to be released, Margot Robbie recently teased: “We like the things that feel a little left of centre. Something like Barbie where the intellectual property, the name itself . . . people immediately have an idea of, 'Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is.”

“But our goal is to be like, 'Whatever you're thinking, we're going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn't know you wanted.”

