iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022: Jennifer Lopez receives Icon Award

Jennifer Lopez took home the Icon Award at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards held in Los Angeles. It was held at the Shrine Auditorium.

She was flanked by partner Ben Affleck and kids as they cheered her on.

Jennifer Lopez was given the honours for “her impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force.”

In her acceptance speech during the ceremony, she said, “I really do it for you guys, I really do. And because of the love you give me ... I can overcome negativity and so can you, every single moment, and let me tell you something else - I'm just getting started.”

Apart from JLo, Olivia Rodrigo won the award for Female Artist of the Year. She said, “I want to thank all of the fans, you have made this the most incredible year of my life, I wake up everyday and I truly can't believe I get to do this for my job and it's all because of you guys so thank you so much! And thank you to all of the other incredible women here tonight ... it's an honor to be here with you.”

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X delivered an inspirational speech as he was crowned Male Artist of the Year, saying that chasing his dreams was “delusional”, but he did it anyway. He said, “I just want to say, in general, it's OK to be delusional when you're chasing your dreams; when you have a vision in mind, you can be delusional.”