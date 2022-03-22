Priyanka Chopra, Sienna Miller cast in bestseller novel 'Secret Daughter' screen adaptation

Amazon Studios is currently in talks for a feature with Priyanka Chopra and Sienna Miller in leading roles. There are talks of a feature deal on Shilp Somaya Gowda’s novel Secret Daughter. If all goes well, the feature will be helmed by Anthony Chen.

The film will be produced by Sunset Lane Media’s David Beaubaire and Vanessa Lanci along with Priyanka Chopra and Mary Rohlich’s Purple Pebble Pictures, Miller and Tori Cook.

Also read: Missed watching '83' in theatres? Here's when and where Ranveer Singh's film will release on OTT

Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam' under fire for lack of diversity in casting

The novel, Secret Daughter, tells the story through the eyes of two women interconnected by a child. Somer is a newly married physician in San Francisco who makes the devastating discovery that she will never be able to have children. The same year in India, a poor mother makes the heartbreaking choice to save her newborn daughter’s life by giving her away. Kavita will be haunted by that decision every moment for the rest of her life. Asha is the child who is adopted out of a Mumbai orphanage who binds the destinies of the two women. The novel follows both families, invisibly connected until Asha’s journey of self-discovery leads her back to India.