Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam' under fire for lack of diversity in casting

Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming film ‘Black Adam’ finds itself mired in a controversy around casting inadequacies.

DC Extended Universe’s ‘Black Adam’ starring Dwayne Johnson as the titular antihero, is under fire by Marvel director, Mohammed Diab, for its lack of Egyptian representation.

The Egyptian filmmaker during an interview with The Direct said that the DCEU film could have done more to include the culture of his home country, especially when they were retelling the story of that land.

The biggest flaw he finds in the Dwayne Johnson film is that after they pick the story from Egypt, the makers have dropped it in “a fictional middle eastern country”. He finds this not to good taste and added that the makers have just tried to find an excuse with this to not hire Egyptian actors.

However, he adds that the comics also technically doesn’t mention Egypt with such clarity but it was always understood.

The filmmaker said, “I was really annoyed with DC when they set Black Adam in a fictional middle eastern country as an excuse to cast non-Egyptians, when it was obviously meant to be in Egypt. Representation opportunities shouldn’t be wasted… But it’s not a full mistake since it’s based on an iteration of the comics that doesn’t mention Egypt.”