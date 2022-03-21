Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoy a day out during their Caribbean tour following protest

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton enjoyed their first full day on their Caribbean Tour with a visit to a cacao farm in Belize on Sunday.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had to change their planned outing to a different cacao farm after their earlier tour was cancelled on Friday due to a local protest against the couple's visit.



The arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge coincides with the celebration of Queen Elizabeth's 70th year on the throne and comes nearly four months after Barbados voted to become a republic, cutting ties with the monarchy but remaining part of the British-led Commonwealth of Nations.



Residents of Indian Creek, an indigenous Maya village in southern Belize, told Reuters they were upset that the royal couple's helicopter had been granted permission to land on a local soccer field without prior consultation.



On Sunday, Kate and Prince William moved their visit to the family-run Che'il Mayan Cacao Farm and Chocolate Factory in Maya Center Village. The couple were seen learning firsthand how they turned raw cacao into chocolate.

The royal couple made an update on their Twitter account and said, "Good morning! We’re looking forward to our first full day in Belize."

After their stop at the Mayan chocolate factory, the couple visited the beaches of Belize. They specifically visited the village of Hopkins, which is known as the cultural centre of the Garifuna community in Belize.