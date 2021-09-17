Sex Education 3 review: Wilder sexual urges, bolder tropes this time round

"Things are easier when you don't care. Nobody gets hurt," moustache man Otis (Asa Butterfield) opines. Remember it. Cherish that line. For the rest of 'Sex Education 3' is laden with, well, sex scenes and nudity Moordale monsters embrace in the wackiest way imaginable. Just the opening sequence has about 15 odd couples indulging in hardcore sex in cars, abandoned toilets (a recurring theme!) and even their parents' bedroom. To think the makers of this Netflix-nurtured show would tame it down over time would be foolish, no?



The conflict this season presents within itself comes in the most unexpected form, though. The erotica musical fiasco by Lily (Tanya Reynolds) in season 2 led to the exit of their stern headmaster Mr. Groff (Alistair Petrie), and now a new commander-in-chief is in town: a younger, and sharply dressed Hope (Jemima Kirke). Ironically, there's nothing hopeful about her entry into Moordale. As glimpses of it is already shown in the trailer itself, Hope advocates primitive values, and is blatantly traditionalist.



Big changes happen in little moments, or so the creators say. In a commendable move, through a simple scene, creator Laurie Nunn shows subtle racism that's rampant almost everywhere in the world: two boys wait outside the headmistress' office--one underdog and another, overachiever. Hope mistakes the underdog for the Head Boy. The other student was Black. Sex Education's secret weapon is irony--of time, place and situation. Staying true to its tried-and-tested tropes, the show takes its outrageous yet likeable elements notches higher without being too garish and in your face about it. Flawed little humans? Check. Informative interactions around sex and sexuality? Check. Intense moments of grief and heartache? Check.



Netflix and Nunn have pulled every trick in the coming-of-age/erotica book out for their audience to feel satiated and for them, to continue enjoying their uninterrupted success on the streaming site. They win big, figuratively. Timed at almost an hour per episode (and even more, in some cases), this eight-part extension of the original Moordale saga doesn't drain you out or get sluggish at any given point. The surprise elements at regular intervals, sizzling chemistry between personable characters, the cliffhangers, everything's been retained and kept intact by the creators.

If anything, 'Sex Education 3' paves the path for its millions of viewers to have an open-mind about bigger, more relevant topics: like honouring non-binary individuals, geriatric pregnancy, and of course, the moral conundrums of young adult life.



Speaking of life and its characters, Otis is what what Otis does. And, after having been habituated to this wack job of a characters' nuanced depiction by Asa Butterfield, we don't know if he has performed better or poorly--Otis is second nature to him, anyway. Emma Mackey, as Maeve, is still an unabashed nihilist, and 'sweet, sweet' Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) never fails to amuse us with her naivety. Sparkly little man Eric Effiong (Ncuti Gatwa) yet again brings in the spunk and sparkle in 'Sex Education' season 3, and his relationship with Adam (Connor Swindells) undergoes an ocean of change. Pretty boy Jackson Marchetti (Kedar Williams-Stirling) is still discovering himself and not succumbing to external pressure (meaning, his moms) and his relationship with Viv (Chinenye Ezeudu) may or may not have soiled.



All in all, frankly, 'Sex Education 3' has an 'American Pie' vibe to it, with gentle reminders of high-school teenage dramas we have seen over the years. But, the series sure knows how to capitalize on its relatable nature and not get too cocky about it. Some watch 'Sex Education' for that shocker of a title, and some for sex. We watch it for those who live it--hurt, bruised, but marching on regardless. One sex lesson at a time.