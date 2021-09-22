Sean Astin, Ali Larter join true crime saga 'The Man in the White Van'

Actors Sean Astin and Ali Larter have come together for the film adaptation of a true-crime thriller, titled 'The Man in the White Van'.

Based on a true story, 'The Man in the White van' will begin shooting for the film this month will see Madison Wolfe as Annie: a young girl who learns that a white van is stalking her in her hometown of Brooksville, Florida, in the 70s. Her parents, however, refuse to believe her stories until they face a tragic Halloween nightmare: this film is reportedly slated to chronicle the origins of serial killer Billy Mansfield Jr.

The film, which is a collaboration between Garrison Film Productions and Legion M, will see Brec Bassinger, Skai Jackson, Gavin Warren, and Julianne Arrietta playing crucial roles in the project.



'The Man in the White Van' will be directed by Warren Skeels. A release date for the film is yet to be announced.

