‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ set to bring back studio audience

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Sep 22, 2021, 11:38 AM(IST)

James Corden Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

This will be the first time that The Late Late Show will film in front of a live studio since the start of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the audiences will be fully vaccinated. 

‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ will soon bring back its live studio audience as COVID cases decrease.

This will be the first time that The Late Late Show will film in front of a live studio since the start of the pandemic. It would obviously mean that the audiences will be fully vaccinated. 

The CBS show is the latest late-night talk show to look to bring back a crowd. Earlier, ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’, which also shoots in Los Angeles, brought back audiences this year, as did New York-shot shows ‘The Late Show’ with Stephen Colbert and ‘The Tonight Show’ starring Jimmy Fallon.

It is also planned that ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ will bring studio audience by October. 

'Sex and the City' family mourns death of fan favourite Willie Garson

This means only The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is without an audience. 

JoJo Siwa, partner first ever same-sex couple to perform at 'Dancing With The Stars'

Los Angeles to open 'Parthenon of film museums,' says Tom Hanks

Topics

Read in App