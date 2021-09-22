‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ set to bring back studio audience

‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ will soon bring back its live studio audience as COVID cases decrease.

This will be the first time that The Late Late Show will film in front of a live studio since the start of the pandemic. It would obviously mean that the audiences will be fully vaccinated.

The CBS show is the latest late-night talk show to look to bring back a crowd. Earlier, ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’, which also shoots in Los Angeles, brought back audiences this year, as did New York-shot shows ‘The Late Show’ with Stephen Colbert and ‘The Tonight Show’ starring Jimmy Fallon.

It is also planned that ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ will bring studio audience by October.

This means only The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is without an audience.