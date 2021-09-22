'Sex and the City' family mourns death of fan favourite Willie Garson

‘Sex and the City’ actor Willie Garson died unexpectedly and left fans mourning his loss today.

Best known for playing the role of Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s close friend and confidant in Sex and the City, the actor died at the age of 57 after suffering from an illness.

Soon after the news of his death came out, Sex and the City executive producer/showrunner Michael Patrick King said, “The Sex And The City family has lost one of its own. Our amazing Willie Garson. His spirit and his dedication to his craft was present everyday filming And Just Like That. He was there – giving us his all – even while he was sick. His multitude of gifts as an actor and person will be missed by everyone. In this sad , dark moment we are comforted by our memory of his joy and light.”

Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon also remembered her time with Garson on the show. “He was endlessly funny on-screen and and in real life,” she wrote on Twitter. “He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always.”

So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always. pic.twitter.com/G63EJIj8lG — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) September 22, 2021 ×

Willie Garson made his debut on Sex and the City in the first episode after the pilot. He appeared in a total of 27 episodes through the iconic comedy’ six-season run.

HBO, which ran the original Emmy-winning Sex and the City series, and HBO Max, home of the upcoming sequel, issued a joint statement following Garson’s death. The statement reads: “Willie Garson was in life, as on screen, a devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe. He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly twenty-five years. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.”

He will last be seen in Sex and the City reboot sequel ‘And Just Like That….’. ‘And Just Like That’ is going to be a 10-episode series and will premiere exclusively on HBO Max, though no release date has been announced as of yet.