JoJo Siwa, partner first ever same-sex couple to perform at 'Dancing With The Stars'

American dancer-actress-content creator JoJo Siwa has created history by performing at the US version of 'Dancing With The Stars' show along with her professional partner Jenna Johnson as first ever same-sex couple.



Siwa debuted along with Johnson, making them the first same-sex couple ever on the U.S. version of the show.

"This is a whole new ball game for me. I've never done anything ballroom before. It's a learning experience that I'm more than ready for," Siwa reportedly said on Monday's episode.



Siwa and Johnson were the episode's finale performance and commenting on their energy on stage, judge Bruno Tonioli reportedly said, "I'm so high I could hit the rafter."

Also read: ‘Sex and the City’ star Willie Garson dies at 57

The duo scored a 29 out of 40 for their debut performance, reports confirm.

For the uninitiated, JoJo Siwa came out as gay in January of this year.

"It was never scary to me to put out to the world that I was happy or I was in love," she said at the time to an entertainment website.



In a virtual panel discussion at the Television Critics Association press tour in August, Siwa had expressed her joy over the opportunity that 'Dancing With The Stars' presented her with.

Also read: 'Sex and the City' family mourns death of fan favourite Willie Garson

"I think it breaks a wall that's never been broken down before... And it's normal for a girl to dance with a guy, and I think that that's really cool, but I think that it's really special that not only now, do I get to share with the world you get to love who you want to love, but also, you get to dance with who you want to dance with," she had said, reportedly.