Salma Hayek says she was considered 'too sexy' for rom-com films: 'I was typecast for long'

Hollywood star Salma Hayek got candid about her journey in Hollywood in a recent interview and revealed that she had to wait over a decade to star in romantic-comedy films because people considered her too sexy for the genre.

While speaking to GQ UK, the actress recently shared that Hollywood blocked her from starring in a comedy movie for over a decade.

"I was typecast for a long time," Hayek told the magazine. "My entire life I wanted to do comedy and people wouldn't give me comedies. I couldn't land a role until I met Adam Sandler, who put me in a comedy [2010's 'Grown Ups'], but I was in my forties! They said, 'You're sexy, so you're not allowed to have a sense of humour.' Not only are you not allowed to be smart, but you were not allowed to be funny in the '90s."

Although Hayek played parts in romantic comedies such as 1997's 'Fools Rush In' and 'Breaking Up', she shared that it wasn't until Adam Sandler gave her a chance to act in the 2010 film 'Grown-Ups', which she considers a traditional comedy movie.

When asked if she ever felt furious or sad about being typecast, the actress said, "I was sad at the time. But now here I am doing every genre, in a time in my life when they told me I would have expired -- that the last 20 years I would have been out of business. So I'm not sad, I'm not angry; I'm laughing. I'm laughing, girl."

Hayek will be next seen in Steven Soderbergh's 'Magic Mike's Last Dance', which is set to hit the theatres on February 10. In the final instalment of the 'Magic Mike' franchise, Hayek will be seen as the older love interest of Channing Tatum's eponymous stripper.

