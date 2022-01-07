SAG Awards 2022: Rosario Dawson, Vanessa Hudgens to announce nominees on Instagram

The SAG Awards is again taking the route of Instagram given the COVID-19 circumstances. The nominees for this year will be announced by Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens.

They will make the announcement for the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees on January 12. It will be made on the awards’ official Instagram Live account.

It will start with an introduction by SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher after which SAG Awards committee members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin will reveal nominations for the outstanding action performances by television and film ensembles, that is the stunt awards. Paris Jackson now wants to do a Marvel film. Is Kevin Feige listening?

Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens will then take over from there.

James Corden tests positive for COVID-19, 'Late Late Show' goes off air

Here are the categories for the SAG Awards:

MOTION PICTURES

○ Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

○ Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

○ Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

○ Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

○ Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

TELEVISION, CABLE, AND NEW MEDIA PROGRAMS

○ Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

○ Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

○ Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

○ Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

○ Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

○ Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

○ Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

○ Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

STUNT ENSEMBLE HONORS (Recipients announced prior to Telecast)

○ Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

○ Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Also read: What is happening with the 2022 Golden Globes?

The ongoing covid restrictions has forced the committee to cancel the annually held announcement event and restrict it to Instagram for the second time in a row.

Among the big awards recipients, Helen Mirren has been named the 57th recipient of SAG-AFTRA’s highest tribute, the SAG Life Achievement Award for career achievement and humanitarian accomplishment. It will be presented to her during the ceremony which looks like will not be held physically too if the situation persists.