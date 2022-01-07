James Corden tests positive for COVID-19, 'Late Late Show' goes off air for few days

British comedian and TV show host James Corden has tested positive for COVID-19. Corden took to his Instagram handle on Thursday to break the news.



"I just tested positive for Covid 19. I'm fully vaccinated, boosted, and because of this, am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine."



He also announced that CBS' 'The Late Late Show' "will be off the air for the next few days."

Corden is the latest host who tested positive for the virus after Late Night host Seth Meyers announced earlier this week that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was feeling fine. Meyers cancelled his Late Night shows for the upcoming week.

'The Tonight Show` host Jimmy Fallon also revealed in an Instagram post that he had tested positive over the holiday break. Fallon recovered in time for the show's Monday return from break.