Ryan Reynolds confirms he will not feature in Zack Snyder's 'Justice League'

Ryan Reynolds will not be making a cameo appearance in the much-talked-about Snyder cut of Justice League.

The Hollywood star confirmed to his fans that despite rumours suggesting that he will be seen in the film, Ryan Reynolds will not be reprising his role as Hal Jordan aka Green Lantern.

Replying to a Twitter user who suggested Reynolds' Hal Jordan is the big surprise allegedly in store, Reynolds said, "It’s not me. But what a cool pirate flag to cameo as Hal. Maybe it’s another GL? But for me, the suit stays in the closet. I mean, computer."

Reynolds' performance was the highlight of the otherwise disappointing Green Lantern.

As for those waiting for the new Justice League by Zack Snyder, a new trailer was dropped earlier this month which featured Jared Leto in the role of Joker. Only this time, Jared’s Joker is different from what he portrayed in two editions of Suicide Squad by DC. Watch new clip here.

Meanwhile, for the new cut, Zack Snyder filmed several minutes of new footage and assembled cast members Ben Affleck (Batman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg) and Amber Heard (Mera) for the new shots. Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Henry Cavill (Superman) and Ezra Miller (Flash) also star in Justice League.

Zack Snyder's Justice League hits HBO Max on March 18.

