'Zack Snyder's Justice League' trailer finally out! Gives a glimpse of Jared Leto as the Joker

The trailer of 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' is finally out and it introduces new characters which were not part of the original 2018 release. It is everything that Whedon's version was not. The battles are of epic proportions and it even has some popular DC villains along with the superheroes.



After weeks of teasing the audience with glimpses of his film, Snyder unveiled the full trailer of the film on Sunday.



The four-hour-long expanded version of 'Justice League' will premiere on HBO MAX on March 18.



The video gives a glimpse of an epic battle between Superman and villain Darkseid played by Ray Porter. Porter's character was part of the first cut of the film but ultimately dropped from the film.



The trailer also gives a glimpse of DC's other supervillain The Joker (Jared Leto) who can be seen talking to Ben Affleck's Batman. "We live in a society where honour is a distant memory," The Joker says while staring at a foggy skyline. "Isn't that right, Batman?"



Snyder cut comes after year-long campaigning to get Warner Bros to release this version of the film. Zack Snyder was the original director of 'Justice League' but walked out in 2017 due to creative differences with the studio and to deal with a family tragedy.





Warner Bros had eventually roped in Joss Whedon, who reshot major portion and changed the script of the film. Whedon's version of 'Justice League' failed to create any impact at the Box Office. Whedon was also accused by actor Ray Fisher of being abusive and unprofessional on the sets of the film.

By 2018, Snyder's fans began a campaign urging the studio to release Snyder's version of the movie. Their plea was backed by actors Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, and Jason Momoa along with Snyder himself.



In May 2020, Snyder announced in a live stream that his version of Justice League would premiere in 2021 on HBO Max – after WarnerMedia spent tens of millions on new visual effects and additional photography. Snyder made clear that none of the material shot by Whedon will appear in his version.