Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' is arriving on this day on HBO Max

Makers announced the news with the three new posters, "Zack Snyder's Justice League premieres March 18 exclusively on HBO Max. #SnyderCut." twitter reads.

The first black-and-white poster sees the Justice League emblem destroyed, Zack shared the poster and wrote,"Fallen". The other two posters are titled "Risen" and "Reborn".

The movie will see some DC heroes coming together, including Superman (Henry Cavill), Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher). The movie will be a four-hour long movie.

Snyder who was originally on board of the 2017 DC movie 'Justice League' as director, had to step down during the film's post-production due to the death of his daughter. Joss Whedon took over from him on the film. Whedon directed the movie which was a major disappointment for the fans and did not yield much box office revenue.



The film reportedly caused a loss of about $ 460 million to the studio, as it was one of the most expensive films ever made.