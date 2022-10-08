'RRR' track 'Naatu Naatu' to win Oscar in Best Original Song category, says report

Despite India not naming SS Rajamouli's Telugu 'RRR' its official entry for the Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category, the makers have launched a campaign to promote the movie in various top categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor (for both NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan). The colonial India-set epic is a global phenomenon with many Hollywood luminaries praising the film. The film's song ‘Naatu Naatu’ is also being pushed for the Best Original Song category. Trade magazine Variety's senior awards editor Clayton Davis has assessed the song as being the favourite to win as per the latest standings.

'RRR' is also being promoted to take the Oscar statuette in the Best Supporting Actor), Best Supporting Actress (Alia Bhatt), Screenplay, Original Song, Score, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design, VFX, and other categories.

'RRR', an epic action drama, has been a hit for critics as well. Wion's film critic Shomini Sen called the film a 'superhero film set in pre-independent India'. She wrote, "'RRR' is a superhero fantasy film. Best not to compare it Rajamouli's immensely successful 'Baahubali' franchise and it isn't even as sharp as 'Eega'. It was perhaps set out be a masala entertainer and it is just that. But could a filmmaker of SS Rajamouli's stature have made a film with a more coherent plotline? Yes for sure."

'RRR' follows two real-life revolutionaries who took on the might of the British Empire in the early 20th century. , Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao) join forces in 1920 to fight the colonialists. The film was a hit in India, but it was the Netflix release in the United States and other regions of the world that really made the film blow up big time. And then, everyone from comedians to actors to filmmakers in Hollywood fell under the spell cast by Rajamouli, who had similarly enjoyed rapturous responses the world over for his 'Baahubali' movies,

Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris were also in the cast of 'RRR'.