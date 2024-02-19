Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix expecting baby no. 2

American actress Rooney Mara is expecting her second child with her longtime partner, Joaquin Phoenix. Mara shared the big news as she flaunted her baby bump at the Berlin Film Festival in Germany on Friday night. Mara, 38, stepped out to attend the premiere of her movie La Cocina (The Kitchen) at the ongoing film festival. The Side Effects actress put her baby bump on display in the black-strapless voluminous gown by Givenchy. The actress was captured cradling her baby bump as she posed for shutterbugs at the festival. This will be Mara's second child with the Joker star.

The couple has not made any official statement yet.



Oscar-winning actor Phoenix and his fiancee, actress Rooney, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named River, in August 2020. At the time of their first child, the couple maintained a low profile. Phoenix named his son after his late brother and actor, River Phoenix.

Veja Rooney Mara na estreia de ‘LA COCINA’ no Festival de Cinema de Berlim.#LaCocina #RooneyMara pic.twitter.com/yepYCJ6pwS — Maratonando News 🍿 (@PMaratonando) February 17, 2024 ×

Joaquin and Rooney got engaged in May 2019 after dating for years. They first met on the set of the movie Her. The couple has kept their personal life relatively away from the spotlight and has refrained from sharing any details about their family and kid.