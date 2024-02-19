Manoj Bajpayee attends Berlin Film Festival 2024 for the premiere of his film The Fable

Indian actor Manoj Bajpayee attended the 74th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival on Sunday for the premiere of his film The Fable. The film is the only Indian entry competing in the Encounters segment of the festival.

“Stepping onto the red carpet at the Berlin International Film Festival, filled with pride and joy,” the 54-year-old actor wrote on Instagram and shared a set of pictures with his fellow cast members.



Manoj looked dapper in a black tuxedo and a matching jacket with fur on the collar. The actor posed on the Berlinale red carpet with The Fable director Raam Reddy and cast members including Deepak Dobriyal, Priyanka Bose, Tillotama Shome and Hiral Sidhu. All the cast members matched their outfits in black.



The film was shot during the pandemic and Manoj added that the team's optimism remained high even when the first shoot scheduled had been interrupted three days into the production.

“And now, we are starting with Berlinale. It’s like poetic justice,” he added.



“I’ve been working on it with my blood, sweat and tears for a long time. I’ve been in this little bubble, now I’m out in the world, the film’s about to be born. So, I’m going for the birth of my child,” director Raam Reddy said in a statement.



The Berlin International Film Festival began on February 15 and will run till February 25.