Maisie Williams found Game of Thrones fame 'challenging'

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams has finally put to words what it means to become famous and the perils of child stardom. Williams was just a child when she starred in HBO’s hit show Game of Thrones that achieved cult status soon after it aired for the first season.

Maisie Williams found instant fame at the age of 12 as Arya Stark in Game of Thrones. The fantasy drama series ran for the duration of her teenage years from 2011 to 2019. What that resulted in was a journey to feeling “comfortable in my own skin.”

She said, “I was so lost for so long and I knew that I was, and when I couldn’t pin down what I felt my identity was within that, it brought me a lot of discomfort. It’s hard to even put myself back there and talk about how tough it was just because I think it’s done.”

Maisie struggled dealing with fame

She struggled between finding her own identity and portraying this character on screen which everyone loved. She said, “Playing characters has been so enthralling, but I’ve done that through a really formative time in my life.”

She feels she’s now “comfortable” in her own skin.

Maisie added, “It was at its absolute worst when I also was the most out of touch with myself — not knowing your identity and that kind of thing — I think rejection at that point felt so personal, so painful. I’d solely compare myself to other actresses, and the way people looked, and all of the most destructive ways that you can compare yourself.”

What next?