Feels good to be back: Jeremy Renner makes People’s Choice Awards appearance as presenter

Jeremy Renner took the stage at the People’s Choice Awards 2024 as a presenter to hand out the first award of the event. The actor was met with lots of hooting as peers cheered him on and were happy to see him back on his feet after the Avengers star was in a year-long recovery process following the snowplough accident in 2023.

Jeremy Renner had a tough 2023

Jeremy had to get surgeries and was in hospital for a considerable time as healing took time.

As Jeremy hit the stage, he said, “The fans rock. I gotta say, it feels good to be back. This year’s been a heck of a journey and I’m happy I get to be here with you, the fans, you guys are the best.”

At the People’s Choice Awards 2024, it was a Marvel reunion as host Simu Liu presented Jeremy. Simu and Loki star Tom Hiddleston received Jeremy Renner with a standing ovation as he walked onto the stage.

Jeremy cheered at People's Choice Awards event

As Jeremy came on the stage amid claps and cheers, he presented Billie Eilish with the TV Performance of the Year award for her work in Swarm.

Jeremy has been making efforts to go out more often now ever since he’s healed since the accident. In an interview with ET, the Marvel actor said he is “probably doing 90 per cent of all the things I needed to be doing. I think another six months will be hopefully running [more]…I got to set goals for myself. I’ll do whatever I can… whatever it takes to get better, to get stronger.”

He continued, “It’s a one-way street, this recovery. The rest of my life is about health and wellness. Recovery will be part of the rest of my life, so I look forward to it, man. There’s always something to do to get better, be stronger, be happier, be healthier, and that’s what I look forward to.”