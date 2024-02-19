BAFTA Awards 2024: Oppenheimer, Poor Things sweep the awards night, see full list of winners
Oppenheimer, Poor Things and The Zone Of Interest won the maximum awards at BAFTAs on Sunday night in London.
Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer took home the top honours at the BAFTA Awards 2024. The awards ceremony took place in London on Sunday night and saw Oppenheimer winning in the Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor category. It also picked up a few technical awards. The film won seven BAFTAs out of 13 nominations.
Poor Things took home five awards including Best Actress award for Emma Stone.
BAFTA chair Sarah Putt opened the ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall and welcomed the star-studded audience, which included Prince William, who arrived solo as his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, continues to recuperate at home following an operation.
William is president of BAFTA but on Sunday night refrained from giving a speech, perhaps due to personal reasons as his father King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer last month. The awards night was hosted by actor David Tennet who quipped during his opening monologue, “Tonight’s going to go smoother than Ken’s chest,” referring to the plastic doll played by a hairless torsoe’d Ryan Gosling in Barbie.
Greta Gerwig's Barbie was completely sidelined as the film failed to win any award.
Here's the full list of winners at BAFTA 2024:
Best film
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer – WINNER!
Poor Things
Outstanding British film
All of Us Strangers
How to Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
The Zone of Interest – WINNER
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
Blue Bag Life – Lisa Selby (director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (director, producer), Alex Fry (producer)
Bobi Wine: The People’s President – Christopher Sharp (director) [also directed by Moses Bwayo]
Earth Mama – Savanah Leaf (writer, director, producer), Shirley O’Connor (producer), Medb Riordan (producer) – WINNER
How to Have Sex – Molly Manning Walker (writer, director)
Is There Anybody Out There? – Ella Glendining (director)
Best film not in the English language
20 Days in Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest – WINNER
Best documentary
20 Days in Mariupol – WINNER
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
Wham!
Best animated film
The Boy and the Heron – WINNER
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best director
Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer – WINNER
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Best original screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER
Barbie
The Holdovers
Maestro
Past Lives
Best adapted screenplay
All of Us Strangers
American Fiction – WINNER
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best leading actress
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things – WINNER
Best leading actor
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – WINNER
Teo Yoo, Past Lives
Best supporting actress
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – WINNER
Best supporting actor
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer – WINNER
Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
Best casting
All of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers – WINNER
How to Have Sex
Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Cinematography
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best editing
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best costume design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – WINNER
Best makeup and hair
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – WINNER
Best original score
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Poor Things
Saltburn
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best production design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – WINNER
The Zone of Interest
Best sound
Ferrari
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest – WINNER
Best special visual effects
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Poor Things – WINNER
Best British short animation
Crab Day – WINNER
Visible Mending
Wild Summon
Best British short film
Festival of Slaps
Gorka
Jellyfish and Lobster – WINNER
Such a Lovely Day
Yellow
EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia McKenna-Bruce – WINNER
Sophie Wilde