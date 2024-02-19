BAFTA Awards 2024: Oppenheimer, Poor Things sweep the awards night, see full list of winners

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer took home the top honours at the BAFTA Awards 2024. The awards ceremony took place in London on Sunday night and saw Oppenheimer winning in the Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor category. It also picked up a few technical awards. The film won seven BAFTAs out of 13 nominations.



Poor Things took home five awards including Best Actress award for Emma Stone.



BAFTA chair Sarah Putt opened the ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall and welcomed the star-studded audience, which included Prince William, who arrived solo as his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, continues to recuperate at home following an operation.



William is president of BAFTA but on Sunday night refrained from giving a speech, perhaps due to personal reasons as his father King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer last month. The awards night was hosted by actor David Tennet who quipped during his opening monologue, “Tonight’s going to go smoother than Ken’s chest,” referring to the plastic doll played by a hairless torsoe’d Ryan Gosling in Barbie.



Greta Gerwig's Barbie was completely sidelined as the film failed to win any award.



Here's the full list of winners at BAFTA 2024:



Best film



Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer – WINNER!

Poor Things