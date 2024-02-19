LIVE TV
BAFTA Awards 2024: Oppenheimer, Poor Things sweep the awards night, see full list of winners

LondonEdited By: Shomini SenUpdated: Feb 19, 2024, 08:08 AM IST
main img
Photograph:(Twitter)
Oppenheimer, Poor Things and The Zone Of Interest won the maximum awards at BAFTAs on Sunday night in London. 

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer took home the top honours at the BAFTA Awards 2024. The awards ceremony took place in London on Sunday night and saw Oppenheimer winning in the Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor category. It also picked up a few technical awards. The film won seven BAFTAs out of 13 nominations.
 
Poor Things took home five awards including Best Actress award for Emma Stone. 

BAFTA chair Sarah Putt opened the ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall and welcomed the star-studded audience, which included Prince William, who arrived solo as his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, continues to recuperate at home following an operation. 

William is president of BAFTA but on Sunday night refrained from giving a speech, perhaps due to personal reasons as his father King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer last month. The awards night was hosted by actor David Tennet who quipped during his opening monologue, “Tonight’s going to go smoother than Ken’s chest,” referring to the plastic doll played by a hairless torsoe’d Ryan Gosling in Barbie.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie was completely sidelined as the film failed to win any award. 

Here's the full list of winners at BAFTA 2024: 

Best film

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer – WINNER!
Poor Things

Outstanding British film

All of Us Strangers
How to Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
The Zone of Interest – WINNER

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Blue Bag Life – Lisa Selby (director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (director, producer), Alex Fry (producer)
Bobi Wine: The People’s President – Christopher Sharp (director) [also directed by Moses Bwayo]
Earth Mama – Savanah Leaf (writer, director, producer), Shirley O’Connor (producer), Medb Riordan (producer) – WINNER
How to Have Sex – Molly Manning Walker (writer, director)
Is There Anybody Out There? – Ella Glendining (director)

Best film not in the English language

20 Days in Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest – WINNER

Best documentary

20 Days in Mariupol – WINNER
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
Wham!

Best animated film

The Boy and the Heron – WINNER
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best director

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer – WINNER
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best original screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER
Barbie
The Holdovers
Maestro
Past Lives

Best adapted screenplay

All of Us Strangers
American Fiction – WINNER
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best leading actress

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things – WINNER

Best leading actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – WINNER
Teo Yoo, Past Lives

Best supporting actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – WINNER

Best supporting actor

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer – WINNER
Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers


Best casting

All of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers – WINNER
How to Have Sex
Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Cinematography

Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best editing

Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best costume design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – WINNER

Best makeup and hair

Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – WINNER

Best original score

Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Poor Things
Saltburn
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best production design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – WINNER
The Zone of Interest

Best sound

Ferrari
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest – WINNER

Best special visual effects

The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Poor Things – WINNER

Best British short animation

Crab Day – WINNER
Visible Mending
Wild Summon

Best British short film

Festival of Slaps
Gorka
Jellyfish and Lobster – WINNER
Such a Lovely Day
Yellow

EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)

Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia McKenna-Bruce – WINNER
Sophie Wilde

