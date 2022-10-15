Robbie Coltrane dies: JK Rowling, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, others remember the 'big friendly giant'

Veteran Scottish actor and comedian Robbie Coltrane passed away at the age of 72 on Friday (October 14). He had been suffering from ill health for close to two years. While he remained an active actor for more than 40 years and was a part of numerous big and small screen projects, he will be best remembered for his work in the 'Harry Potter' franchise as Rubeus Hagrid, a half-human and half-giant gamekeeper of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, the main setting of the movies. Hagrid was the heart of the movies, a sort of gentle giant who loved a quiet life and preferred the company of animals and magical creatures more than humans.

As soon as the news of his demise emerged, tributes began pouring out on social media and other platforms. Coltrane's co-stars in 'Harry Potter' movies, the author of 'Harry Potter' book series JK Rowling, and other luminaries took to their social media handles to share tributes and condolences.

JK Rowling tweeted, "I’ll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children.”

In a statement, Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular role of Harry Potter, said, "Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set. I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

On an Instagram story, Emma Watson, Hermione Granger of the 'Harry Potter' movies, said, "Robbie was like the most fun uncle I’ve ever had, but most of all, he was deeply caring and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult. His talent was so immense that it made sense he played a giant — he could fill ANY space with his brilliance. Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set I promise I’ll do it in your name and memory. Know how much I adore and admire you. I’ll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs, and your hugs. You made us a family. Know you were that to us. There was no better Hagrid. You made it a joy to be Hermoine.”

Tom Felton, who essayed the villainous Draco Malfoy in the movies, shared on Instagram, "One of my fondest memories of filming Harry Potter was a night shoot on the first film in the forbidden forest. I was 12. Robbie cared & looked after everyone around of him. Effortlessly. And made them laugh. Effortlessly. He was a big friendly giant on screen but even more so In real life. Love you mate – thank you for everything xx.”

On Twitter, "Matthew Lewis, Neville Longbottom in the movies, wrote, "Robbie. Bobser. He called me Space Boy. We shared a love of the final frontier. He didn’t give a fuck and it always made you smile. A giant, in more ways than one. We had some times x."

Another actor in the movies, David Thewlis shared on Instagram, “The richest, mightiest and most mischievous laughter on set was all big Robbie’s fault. You are forever loved, dear man, and will be sorely missed.”

The official Twitter account of Wizarding World also shared a tribute for Robbie Coltrane. "We are hugely saddened to hear of the passing of the magnificent Robbie Coltrane who played Hagrid with such kindness, heart and humour in the Harry Potter films. He was a wonderful actor, a friend to all and he will be deeply missed," a tweet read.

Stephen Fry, author and actor, tweeted, "I first met Robbie Coltrane almost exactly 40 years ago. I was awe/terror/love struck all at the same time. Such depth, power & talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups & honking as we made our first TV show, “Alfresco”. Farewell, old fellow. You’ll be so dreadfully missed."

Coltrane was last seen in 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts', a reunion special that reunited much of the cast and crew on the occasion of the film series celebrating 20 years of existence. He was a big part of the emotional special. Towards the end, he says words that assume even more poignant import after his passing.

“The legacy of the movies is that my children’s generation will show them to their children. So you could be watching it in 50 years’ time, easy. I’ll not be here, sadly... But Hagrid will, yes.”

Rest in peace, professor.

